Climate Activists Gather for March in Paris

Activists gather at Paris’s Place de la Republic for a march, calling for urgent action against climate change and damage to the environment.
The activists who are set to take part in the march, criticise the new climate law supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.
In late June, Macron voiced his support for the initiative to add provisions on biodiversity and the fight against climate change to the country's constitution. The French leader proposed allowing the lawmakers to discuss the initiative and then hold a referendum in 2021.
