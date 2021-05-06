Register
05:17 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

    'Don't Vaccinate the Young and Healthy': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Blanket Inoculation

    © REUTERS / NYIMAS LAULA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082424662_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_ae57c15dc27bf1d5646b1e963a682df7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105061082813839-do-not-vaccinate-young-and-healthy-swedish-doctors-pen-open-letter-against-blanket-inoculation/

    Assuming that a large population already has some form of immunity and citing dangerous and fatal side effects such as blood clotting, the doctors urged public health officials not to repeat the mistakes made during the swine flu vaccination which resulted in numerous cases of narcolepsy as a side-effect.

    A group of 28 medical experts has in an opinion piece urged public health officials to only vaccinate at-risk groups against COVID-19, but not the young and healthy.

    In their open letter in the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten, the 28 doctors and researchers, including psychiatrist and debater Sven Román and Nils Littorin of Lund University, who also heads the local party the Malmö List, maintained that a large part of the world's population has now had COVID-19 and that even more have one form of immunity or another.

    “Therefore, we should only vaccinate those who are aged 65 years of age and over or are at risk. Otherwise, we risk repeating the fatal mistakes of the swine flu vaccination,” the experts wrote.

    In March 2009, the world saw an outbreak of a new flu virus, possibly stemming from pigs, notably infecting even young people. Alarm bells rang globally, as the virus in many ways resembled the 1917 Spanish flu outbreak. A vaccine was shortly developed against the swine flu and 60-90 million doses were administered globally. In Europe, and particularly in the Nordic countries, numerous cases of narcolepsy appeared after these vaccinations. The confounding factor is that the swine flu virus itself causes narcolepsy, which makes it hard to discern the cause. Still, the patients who developed narcolepsy were compensated by the state.

    The signatories cite the risk of developing fatal blood clotting and haemorrhaging, which has been a noted as a side effect of several vaccines, including AstraZeneca, and urge not to repeat the “narcolepsy mistake” and not to inoculate the young and healthy, as well as those who have already had COVID-19 and have developed some form of immunity.

    The proposal runs counter to the general vaccination strategy implemented by the Swedish Public Health Agency, the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell and the government's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergström. According to the official take, Sweden will leave the pandemic phase and enter the endemic phase when over 60 percent of the population have been vaccinated. So far, Sweden has managed to fully inoculate about 9.5 percent of the target groups.

    Doctor Sven Román is particularly sceptical of the authorities' apparent links to the pharmaceutical industry, such as the aforementioned Richard Bergström, who was previously CEO of the Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

    “I lack confidence in this man. I have never trusted him, he comes directly from the pharmaceutical industry. The Swedes must realise that these people have vested interests, and are not impartial,” Román tweeted about Bergström lauding Swedish regions for allowing younger population groups being inoculated with the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine.

    “Experts who are rather useful idiots for the pharmaceutical industry. I know what I'm talking about, because I was myself until about ten years ago,” Sven Román tweeted, citing an article about experts' assumptions on mass vaccination.

    ​Sweden has consistently shunned major lockdowns throughout the pandemic and introduced only a fraction of the restrictions seen elsewhere in Europe, and is edging towards a million COVID-19 cases, with over 14,000 deaths.

    Related:

    Swedish Authorities Puzzled as Few Immigrants Getting Vaccinated Despite High Priority
    Swedish PM Says Herd Immunity 'Never Ever' Was Country's Strategy
    Tags:
    vaccination, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse