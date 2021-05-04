Register
07:28 GMT04 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man dressed as an ancient Viking warrior holds his axe aloft as a Viking Long boat is set alight to mark the traditional start of the New Year celebrations on Carlton Hill, Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday Dec. 29, 2004

    'Lost' Viking Remains Rediscovered in Museum After More Than a Century

    © AP Photo / MAURICE MCDONALD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/72/1079497267_0:113:2142:1318_1200x675_80_0_0_68ec05a5ef850fb7b9ad6f69152399a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105041082795218-lost-viking-remains-rediscovered-in-museum-after-more-than-a-century/

    The decades-long confusion surrounding the remains of an eminent Viking occurred due to a mislabelled crate. The error was only rectified by chance.

    The remains of a distinguished Viking have been rediscovered after being considered missing for more than a century.

    The high-profile Viking-era remains long consiered lost turned out to be safely stored in a museum in a mislabelled container.

    The remains found in a Viking burial mound called Bjerringhøj in 1868, likely belonging to adult male, featured expensive grave goods, including wrist cuffs, a fragment of embroidered wool, and several woven pieces that were seemingly used in ankle cuffs. The corpse appears to have been wearing long trousers with elaborate decorations. This suggests that the person buried was an accomplished warrior or a member of the nobility or even royalty, the New Scientist reported.

    The burial chamber was discovered by accident when a local landowner hired farmers for agricultural work. A re-excavation more than a century later, in 1986, confirmed the burial as stemming from the Viking Age and dated from either 970 or 971 AD, but recovered few new artefacts.

    When researchers started looking for the original remains in the National Museum of Denmark for comparison, they failed to find them. Neither did a 2009 archive search by the University of Copenhagen yield any results.

    The missing remains were found in a different crate with textiles misattributed as stemming from another burial site called Slotsbjergby. Since the descriptions of the burial site mentioned no bones being found with the associated textiles, this raised researchers' suspicions.

    "I was puzzled about it", Ulla Mannering at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen, whose crew helped to reveal the mislabel, said. "We were all wow with this idea".

    Since the type of bones and remains matched the missing ones exactly, Mannering said the issue is settled beyond all reasonable doubt.

    The Viking Age, a period of conquests by Norsemen, lasted between 793 and 1066. During this era, the Vikings established settlements in Iceland, Ireland, the British Isles, and Greenland, reaching as far as North America (which they called Vinland), Sicily, and the Byzantine Empire.

    Related:

    Archaeologists Find Home of Legendary Viking Woman Who Crossed Atlantic 500 Years Before Columbus
    'Once in a Lifetime' Viking Silver Trove Found in Sweden
    Scientists Discover Boat in Cave That Vikings Believed Could Avert End of the World
    Tags:
    vikings, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse