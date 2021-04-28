Register
15:04 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants climb in the back of a lorry on the A16 highway leading to the Eurotunnel on June 23, 2015 in Calais, northern France

    Some Terrorist Attacks in France Committed by Illegal Immigrants, Prime Minister Says

    © AFP 2021 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104281082751441-some-terrorist-attacks-in-france-committed-by-illegal-immigrants-prime-minister-says/

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Some radicals who have committed terrorist attacks in France are illegal immigrants, so the government must handle the illegal immigration issue, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

    "Some of the perpetrators of terrorist attacks have recently arrived in our territory and remain here illegally. We must fight, and we are fighting illegal immigration with total determination," Castex told reporters when asked if there was a link between illegal immigration and terrorism.

    Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also commented on the possible link between these two challenges, noting that it is not always the case, as the majority of jihadist attacks in the country over the past five years have been committed by holders of French citizenship.

    French police
    © Sputnik / Oxana Bobrovitch
    Macron on Stabbing Attack in Rambouillet: France Won't Surrender in Fight Against Terrorism
    For his part, the prime minister urged that the fight against terrorism and the issue of illegal immigration not be confused, which are two different directions in the state policy.

    Castex also stressed that the Islamist threat remained "very high" in France, listing the latest three terror acts, namely, the murder of a French teacher by a teen radical in Paris in mid-October, a knife-stabbing ambush with three victims in Nice later that month at the hands of another young extremist, and last week's killing of a policewoman in the Rambouillet commune not far from the French capital by a radicalized knife-wielding man.

    "In the face of this threat, which is more difficult to identify now, the state and justice must equip themselves with enhanced methods to detect, monitor and respond [to terrorist threat], including in connection with the surge in social networks," the prime minister said.

    Castex also confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron would attend the funeral of the deceased police officer, noting that he and several other government officials would be present at a national tribute ceremony.

    Additionally, the prime minister noted that the French cabinet has passed a bill aimed to amend the 2017 counter-terrorism law by upgrading intelligence strategies in the fight against extremists. The draft law, which was presented by Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti earlier in the day, proposes increasing the monitoring period for those who have served over five years in prison for terrorism-linked offenses from a year to two years.

    Besides, the legislation aims permanently to allow the security agencies to use algorithms, a controversial technology designed to monitor and detect threats through the automated processing of connection data. The text entails the extension of algorithms from messaging apps to websites, which is expected to prompt dismay from those defending public freedoms.

    Tags:
    Illegal Immigration, Immigration, terrorism, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse