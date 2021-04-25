Fifth Person Detained After Deadly Stabbing Attack in Rambouillet, France

The 49-year-old administrative employee was stabbed to death on Friday at the Rambouillet police station. The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who opened fire at him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries. The attacker is said to have illegally arrived in the country in 2009. There have been reports about four people detained amid the investigation.
"This morning, we have detained a fifth person. He is another cousin of the attacker", Ricard said at a press conference, adding that among those detained is the attacker's father, a couple that gave him residence, as well as two cousins.
The prosecutor mentioned that the perpetrator was listening to video recordings that glorify martyrdom and jihad prior to committing the attack.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has already called the incident a terrorist attack. Speaking about the incident, President Emmanuel Macron said that France would not surrender in the fight against Islamic terrorism.
