Policewoman Stabbed to Death by Tunisian Man Outside Paris

A knife-wielding man has attacked a female police officer at a department outside Paris.
The 49-year-old victim died of her wounds, according to the local prosecutor's office which added that the attacker has been neutralised and later died of injuries he had received during detention.
The attacker was of Tunisian origin, police added.
[INFO] de source policière, attaque au couteau au commissariat de Rambouillet (78). "Une administrative" et un agent en urgence absolue. Un individu neutralisé par balle.— EdouardChanot (@edchanot) April 23, 2021
The French Interior Minister took to Twitter to announce that he is on his way to the scene of the attack.
Une fonctionnaire de police a été la victime d’une attaque au couteau au commissariat de Rambouillet, où je me rends.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) April 23, 2021
The Prime Minister is also heading to Rambouillet to inspect the scene of the attack.
According to François Bersani, a spokesman for Unité SGP Police FO, the attacker cried "Allahu Akbar".
Commissariat de Rambouillet (78) : attaque au cri de « Allahu Akbar », une fonctionnaire morte égorgée, Darmanin en route.— Jeanne (@D4rc_) April 23, 2021
L'homme aurait des papiers Tunisiens sur lui.
(BFMTV) pic.twitter.com/6HSGtWvjDO
Terrorist motives cannot be ruled out in the Rambouillet knife attack, Paris region president Valerie Pecresse told BFMTV.
Sputnik goes live from the scene of the attack.
