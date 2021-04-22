Register
08:05 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants arrive at a refugee reception centre in Tornio,Finland (File)

    Finnish Chamber of Commerce Calls to Boost Skilled Immigration to Plug Labour Gap

    © AFP 2021 / PANU POHJOLA / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104221082697967-finnish-chamber-of-commerce-calls-to-boost-skilled-immigration-to-plug-labour-gap/

    According to the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, the initial annual target should be set at 30,000 immigrants and doubled by the end of decade.

    The Finnish Chamber of Commerce has called on the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin to adopt a numerical target level for education and employment-based immigration in order to alleviate the acute labour shortage in the Nordic country.

    Finland's Chamber of Commerce said the government should set the objective of bringing at least 30,000 immigrants in to work or study in the country over the course of 2022. CEO Johanna Sipola ventured that this “moderate initial objective” would increase skills-based immigration by a third compared to the year before the coronavirus pandemic.

    To put things in perspective, a total of 45,613 babies were born in 2019, according to Statistics Finland, 1,964 fewer than in the year before. The number of births had fallen by 2,744 children in 2018 from the previous year.

    After that, the annual target should be raised in the coming years and doubled by the end of the decade, the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

    “We need workers to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic on a growth trajectory. The shortage of skilled labour has been a significant growth obstacle for businesses regardless of the coronavirus. It is necessary that we attract talent from outside the country”, Sipola said.

    Sipola underscored the importance of funding efforts to promote immigration, adding that this problem should be addressed as early as possible.

    “Finland must definitely make sure the permit processes are smooth and the resources for processing permits are sufficient. We must put an end to humiliating international experts in permit lines,” she said.

    Earlier this spring, Employment Minister Tuula Haatainen announced that Finland will trial a fast lane that should guarantee that the electronically submitted residence permit applications of special experts, startup entrepreneurs and their family members are processed within two weeks at most. According to her, this project will materialise by the end of the year at its earliest.

    The Finnish government has already embarked on a number of projects aimed to promote skills-based immigration. Among others, work to automate and speed up the related work permit procedures has commenced.

    As of now, there are over 400,000 foreigners residing in Finland, which corresponds to over 7 percent of the population. According to a 2016 estimate, the number of foreigners in Finland will reach 1.2 million.

    Related:

    UN Names Finland World's Happiest Country For 4th Time in Row
    Finland Discovers 'Only Small' Effect of Basic Income Experiment
    Finland Warns of 'Far-Right' Terror Threat as 'Great Replacement Theory' Gains Ground
    Tags:
    immigration, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse