Greece Gives Greenlight to Travellers from EU, US, UK, Israel, Serbia, and UAE Without Quarantine

Athens announced on Monday that travellers from multiple countries who have a negative PCR test or have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can enter Greece without quarantining.
The list includes the European Union, the United States, United Kingdom, Serbia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Their nationals will be allowed to travel to Greece via the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, and Corfu, as well as two border crossings.
Before the restrictions were partially lifted earlier this month, all foreigners arriving in Greece had to provide a negative PCR test and then quarantine for seven days.
So far, Greece has registered only 315,000 coronavirus cases and around 9,400 deaths from the disease.
