Good Friday: Pope Francis Leads The Way of Cross in Vatican

Sputnik invites you to tune in to our live broadcast from Vatican City where Pope Francis is leading the Way of the Cross, or Via Crucis.
In spite of the long-standing tradition, the ceremony is taking place in front of St Peter's Basilica without public participation. A year ago, the event was also held under the same circumstances because of the coronavirus-related restrictions.
Via Crucis is an act of devotion which commemorates the passion and death of Jesus Christ by the recital of prayers along a path of 14 stations. It is held two days before Easter which is when Christians celebrate Christ's resurrection.
