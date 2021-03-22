Register
07:10 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, 8 March 2021

    ‘Lose-Lose Situation’: EU Ban Might 'Set Back' UK COVID-19 Jab Drive But 'Fail to Bail Out Bloc'

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082312568_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_bed63551afb7824c77ad0c525c351959.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103221082413749-lose-lose-situation-eu-ban-might-set-back-uk-covid-19-jab-drive-but-fail-to-bail-out-bloc/

    Amid ramped up political tensions over claims that AstraZeneca failed to supply the jab volume it promised the EU this quarter and bungled the vaccination roll-out in the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to hold shipments scheduled for delivery to the UK hostage, eliciting a “grow up” response from No 10.

    Britain’s much-touted COVID-19 vaccination programme might be challenged by a two-month delay if the EU goes through with its threat to hold shipments of AstraZeneca jabs made in Europe to the UK hostage, reports The Guardian.

    Up for debate among the leaders of the 27 EU member states on Thursday, the move could potentially upend Downing Street’s plans to reopen the pandemic-battered economy this summer, according to a new analysis for the outlet.

    However, the ban would not provide any significant boost to the EU member states’ sluggish vaccination programmes, suggests a report provided by the data analytics company Airfinity.

    Britain’s inoculation programme has been on a roll, allowing the government to entertain hopes for bringing the nation out of lockdown, while the EU has been under fire for lagging behind.

    Against the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 infections across the continent, the EU's flailing jab programme has seen swathes of the bloc reinstating lockdown restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

    Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kassel, Germany March 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGEN
    Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kassel, Germany March 20, 2021

    As of 21 March, the bloc had administered 10.4 jab doses per 100 people, compared to 42.7 jabs per 100 in the UK.

    Ahead of the EU jab threats, the UK had been on course to beat its target of delivering a first vaccine dose to every adult in the nation by the end of July by over six weeks, according to Airfinity.

    However, an embattled European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen claimed over the weekend that Brussels has the clout to "forbid" exports of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses.

    "We have the possibility to forbid planned exports. That is the message to AstraZeneca, ‘You fulfil your contract with Europe before you start delivering to other countries’,” said the European Union chief, speaking to a group of German newspapers.

    EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness similarly refused to rule out a ban, adding that "everything is on the table".

    'Lose-Lose Situation'

    If the ban on jabs produced by the British-Swedish manufacturer were to be set in place, a stalled UK vaccination effort would likely result in extended pandemic restrictions on people’s lives, while failing to achieve the desired result in the EU.

    The relatively small number of doses blocked from being shipped to the UK and, accordingly, retained within the bloc, would speed up the full vaccination of every adult on the continent by “just over a week”, Airfinity data cited by the outlet suggests.

    Close to 10 mln vaccine doses have been shipped from plants in EU member states to the UK, predominantly by Pfizer/BioNTech.

    Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit on the table at the Victor Walchirk Apartments in Evanston, Illinois, U.S. February 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
    Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit on the table at the Victor Walchirk Apartments in Evanston, Illinois, U.S. February 22, 2021

    Britain also anticipates approximately another 30 mln Pfizer doses and 30 mln from Johnson & Johnson.

    An expected reduction in the UK's vaccine supply in April was also reported to be due, in part, to a delivery delay from the Serum Institute of India of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses, according to the BBC.

    However, the imposition of an export ban on doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine produced in Belgium and Germany might delay every adult receiving a first jab until 5 August, according to data by Airfinity.

    A potential ban on all exports of vaccines, including those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, would delay reaching the jab target until 27 August, the analysis suggests.

    “Export bans are a lose-lose situation and threaten the global production scale-up. The imposition of a ban would mean the EU has marginally more doses short-term, but it won’t fundamentally change its vaccine availability, and the EU could soon be dependent on vaccine imports,” said Rasmus Bech Hansen, the chief executive of Airfinity.

    He added:

    “A ban poses a significant risk for the UK and any potential UK retaliation on sub-ingredients would harm not only the EU and UK but the world, as it will significantly slow overall production.”

    The EU has been hoping to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of the summer.
    Notwithstanding its current difficulties, data from Airfinity states the bloc is on target for full vaccination of 75 percent of the population by 31 August.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    EU Commission President von der Leyen meets British PM Johnson in Brussels

    Accordingly, if Brussels were to “keep and use the doses meant for the UK it would only bring them forward by just over a week [19 August], as their collective population is much greater”, states the report.

    EU-UK Vaccine ‘War’

    After Brussels’s threats to block jab shipments to the UK, Britain’s defence secretary, Ben Wallace, said the EU’s reputation was at stake , warning that “the world is watching” the EU’s next steps.

    “If contracts get broken… that is a very damaging thing to happen for a trading bloc that prides itself on the rule of law… They would undermine not only their own citizens’ chances of having a proper vaccine programme, but also many other countries around the world, with the reputational damage for the EU which they would find very hard to change over the short term,” he said on Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

    ​The 27 heads of state and government will discuss the mulled emergency measures on Thursday via video conference, after soaring coronavirus cases prompted a rejection of plans to meet in person.

    ​The EU has already set up a special oversight mechanism ensuring that manufacturers contracted to supply Europe with jabs must declare if they intend to export doses outside the bloc.

    The bloc’s export ban mechanism must first be triggered in an individual member state and subsequently approved by the European Commission before being enforced.

    Previously, it was applied when Italy blocked the export of a 250,000-dose shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia, citing “persistent shortage” and “delays in supply”. It was the first time new rules were used to allow a ban on EU exports if a drug provider failed to meet its obligations to the bloc, reported the BBC.

    A medical worker unpacks a box of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
    © REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
    A medical worker unpacks a box of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    Currently, not all EU members support export bans, which could upset global supply chains, with Belgium and the Netherlands urging caution.

    France and Germany, facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and forced to resort to lockdown measures again, have privately spoken in support of activating article 122 of the EU’s treaty, writes The Guardian.

    The EU commissioner for financial services, Mairead McGuinness, was cited as saying on Sunday:

    “European citizens are growing angry and upset at the fact that the vaccine rollout has not happened as rapidly as we had anticipated.”

    Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Saturday was "a record-breaking day for the vaccine rollout, with 873,784 people receiving a jab" in the UK.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Raab Warns EU Against Brinkmanship in Dealing With COVID Vaccine Supply
    EU Threatens to Stop Vaccine Deliveries to UK if London Doesn’t Start Sending Jabs to the Bloc
    UK Warns EU There Will Be 'Consequences' to Breaking Law Over Vaccines Amid Export Row
    ‘We Have the Option of Banning Planned Export’: EU Chief Warns AstraZeneca Amid Vaccine Spat
    Tags:
    Ursula von der Leyen, AstraZeneca, Ben Wallace, vaccine, Vaccine, vaccine, Vaccines, vaccines, EU, EU, Boris Johnson, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse