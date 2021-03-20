Amsterdam Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against Coronavirus Measures – Photo, Video

About 250 people came to the Museumplein in the center of the Dutch capital.
#Amsterdam— Paquin2 (@Paquita_337) March 20, 2021
Good grief! The police is telling everyone to leave or all will be arrested! This will not end well. https://t.co/EvVqhgVMEL
Police trying to end #WorldwideDemonstration with water canon. #amsterdam #Netherlands #museumplein20maart #Museumplein pic.twitter.com/RfoWxNyyzr— ZizaZu (@zizazuz) March 20, 2021
The police asked them to leave, but the protesters refused, which prompted the law enforcement to use water cannons.
Dutch citizens have taken to streets several times since late January over the restrictions, including the extension of the lockdown and the introduction of a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT). Notably, the measure was prolonged until April. Violators are subjected to fines of 95 euros ($115).
The Netherlands has been locked down since 15 December. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, cafes, theaters, museums, gyms, pools, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to distance learning on 16 December.
