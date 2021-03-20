Anti-Lockdown Protesters Rally in German Cities

Sputnik invites you to Germany, where anti-lockdown protesters are rallying against measures introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in cities across the nation.
In Kassel, Germany, protesters are rallying against measures introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
While in Berlin, a group called 'Patriotic Opposition Europe' are rallying throughout the city to protest against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the steps introduced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rallies are expected to be met by counter-protests.
The country has confirmed 2,654,734 COVID-19 cases, with 74,608 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, Germany has registered 16,033 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
