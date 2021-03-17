Von der Leyen, Reynders, & Breton Brief Media After European Commission College Meeting

Sputnik is live from Brussels, Belgium, where President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, and European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton are briefing the press following a meeting of the European Commission College on Wednesday.
Reports previously suggested the commissioners would be discussing the so-called "digital green pass" to allow EU citizens to travel across the bloc more freely. The initiative is expected to boost summer tourism and thus help those EU member economies that are reliant on tourism.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)