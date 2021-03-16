Register
05:36 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Shadow Silhouette Girl

    'Slippery Slope': Danish Ethics Council Recommends Legal Gender Change for 10-Year-Olds

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082218473_0:46:1920:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_4d3ce38972c00928b9f8de39aee37ac9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103161082354781-slippery-slope-danish-ethics-council-recommends-legal-gender-change-for-10-year-olds/

    The ruling Social Democrats reacted positively to the proposal, while the right-wing opposition parties consider the proposed liberalisation a "slippery slope", "utter madness", and "an element of a truly poisonous ideology".

    The Danish Ethics Council has recommended giving 10-12-year-old children the opportunity to legally change their gender.

    The idea is that the change of certificate of health assurance will help combat gender dysphoria, that is the condition of those who feel uncomfortable with their assigned gender at birth. Furthermore, the initial stages of gender reassignment often begin at this age.

    "Children at this age most often already have a clear idea of what gender they belong to, in contrast to very young children, whose perception of gender is more flexible and ambiguous. It is at this age that the treatment of transgender children who want to change their sex begins", Anne-Marie Aksø Gerdes, who chairs the Danish Ethics Council, told the newspaper Berlingske.

    According to Anne-Marie Axsø Gerdes, the Danish Ethics Council listened to the families and children concerned, as well as the experts on the topic. The council, however, also recommended doing more research, as very little is known so far. For instance, there is scant information on how many children regret legal gender reassignment, which several Nordic nations, including Finland and Sweden have been sounding the alarm about.

    "Of course, we cannot be 100% sure that this is the right decision. It is based on the knowledge we have today, but it is important to continue to collect data. But this is not a spontaneous unreasonable decision. We've consulted many experts who generally agree that this age is optimal", Anna-Marie Akso Gerdes assured.

    Transgender
    © CC0
    'No Idea Why This Is Happening': Norway Sees Spike in Young Girls Up for Sex Change
    Today, the political majority that includes the ruling Social Democrats and fellow members of the centre-left "red" bloc is already ready to approve the decision to lower the current age limit of 18 years.

    Social Democratic equality spokesman Lars Aslan Rasmussen emphasised that his party plans to consult with others who share their opinion in order to determine the optimal age limit.

    "The Danish Ethics Council is an important organisation, and since all but one of its members are of the same opinion, then this decision will really be important for a small group of people who are now having a hard time. It's a very liberal position to let families decide what is best for them", Rasmussen said, wondering why so few non-socialist parties approve of this proposal.

    So far, the liberal-conservative party Venstre remains the only "blue" bloc member that has supported the proposal to lower the age bracket.

    By contrast, other parties on the right wing of the Danish political spectrum are outraged by the "blessing" of the Ethics council.

    "This is utter madness. Children are forced to do something that cannot be imposed on them. At 18, a person should have every right to make their own free choice, but we will not support legal gender reassignment in any way", Mette Thiesen, children spokeswoman of the New Right party, said. "This is a slippery slope. Children go through many phases of development, and many are experimenting. There is no need to interfere with this, but they should not have the opportunity to legally change their sex", she added.

    The Danish People's Party, the Conservatives, and the Liberal Alliance all strongly oppose the proposal. Liberal Alliance children spokesman Henrik Dahl called the proposal "an element of a truly poisonous ideology".

    Norway and Finland, which both saw a spike in the number of teens undergoing gender reassignment procedures, have warned about a growing number of so-called "regretters" who are left to deal with irreversible health effects.

    Related:

    Sweden's New Children's Bible Focuses on Diversity, Gender
    Sweden to Remove 'Mother' and 'Father' From Parental Code to Make It Gender Neutral
    Amen and... Awomen? Americans Flabbergasted by US Congress' 'Gender-Neutral' Opening Prayer
    Rookie NY Senator Wants Schoolkids Taught About ‘Gender Identity’ and Anal Sex
    Norwegian Minister Asks Fellow Men of Pakistani Origin to 'Sharpen Up', Become Gender Equal
    Tags:
    gender reassignment, gender, Denmark, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse