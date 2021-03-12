5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Greece – GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 has hit central Greece, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
BREAKING [12.03-14:00] #Grecia #Greece— Emergenza24 (@Emergenza24) March 12, 2021
STRONG #EARTHQUAKE
FUERTE #SISMO #TEMBLOR
FORTE #TERREMOTO
(13:57 UTC+1) M 5.7
Seguiranno aggiornamenti pic.twitter.com/VzF41PZ9O3
The earthquake occurred at 2:57 pm local time.
Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.
