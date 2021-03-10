Estonia Halts Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch Until Complication Probe Over

On Sunday, Austria halted inoculations with the same batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution after one vaccinated woman died and another developed pulmonary embolism.
"It happens that the use of a batch is suspended as an investigation takes time. There is nothing extraordinary about that. We have gathered information on who has what amount of the vaccine. Most of it has already been used. The rest of the vaccine will not be used until the investigation is over," Harma told an Estonian broadcaster.
Last week, a 31-year-old rescue worker passed away in the country after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. His death is still being investigated, but, according to Harma, it is not linked to the Austrian batch.
