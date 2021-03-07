North Macedonia Greenlights Use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of North Macedonia," RDIF said in a press release.
The vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and is now approved for use in 46 countries globally with a total population of over 1.2 billion people.
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Russian Health Ministry in August 2020, becoming the world's first vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine's effectiveness after the third phase of the clinical trials was proved to be 91.6 percent, as published in the Lancet medical journal. Sputnik V vaccine is already approved for use in over 30 countries.
