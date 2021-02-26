EU’s Von der Leyen and Michel Brief Media Discuss Defence and Security Meeting

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are holding a joint press conference ahead of a video conference during which European Council members will discuss the European Union's security and defence policy.
EU leaders are also expected to exchange views on promoting its strategic interests on the global stage and relations with NATO. General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg will join the meeting.
Previously, members of the European Council held a call on 25 February to lay out the bloc’s health policy in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. EU leaders agreed to further restrict non-essential travel in the region, accelerate the vaccination drive, and once again pledged to support third world countries in the fight against pandemic.
