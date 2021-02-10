Register
09:20 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    RT (Russia Today)

    Norwegian Professor Faces Propaganda Accusations Over Collaboration With Russian Media

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107742/39/1077423993_0:292:3036:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_ac208ac1f6ffd65c15bb152ff619df86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102101082032418-norwegian-professor-faces-propaganda-accusations-over-collaboration-with-russian-media/

    Professor Glenn Diesen called the media attacks politically motivated and tantamount to censorship, warning that the ongoing information war against Russia damages academic freedom and undermines democracy.

    Norwegian Professor Glenn Diesen of the University of South Eastern Norway has suffered media attacks over his collaboration with the Russian news channel RT, where he contributes as a guest collaborator and has written over a dozen articles over the past nine months.

    Norway's TV2 ran what appears to be a hit piece on Diesen's cooperation with RT, accusing him of assisting what it called a “Russian propaganda platform” and calling his tenure at the University of South Eastern Norway problematic.

    “An academic who participates on RT as often as his CV indicates, has lost his credibility. He must be regarded as part of the Russian propaganda machinery and has thereby lost his scientific relevance in a democracy”, Swedish journalist and editor Patrik Oksanen, associated with the Stockholm-based think tank Free World, told TV2.

    “There is freedom of expression in Norway and people can think what they want. But this is a sauce of erroneous allegations that is very close to the main lines of what we associate with Russian propaganda”, adviser to the Norwegian Helsinki Committee Aage Borchgrevink told TV2.

    Some of the Norwegian channel's invited experts went so far to question Diesen's tenure as professor.

    “Has Diesen himself and the academic environment he belongs to thought about the situation and are they comfortable with one of their professors acting as a propagandist?” Sven Holtsmark, a professor at the Institute of Defence Studies, said, calling Diesen's collaboration “problematic”, “unjustifiable”, and “conspiratorial”.

    Addressing the criticism, Diesen himself called the Western media's coverage of Russia detached from reality, underscored the role of censorship, and emphasised that attacks on who he called Norway's “foreign policy dissidents” are a threat to democracy.

    “Rejecting counter-arguments as Russian propaganda is a form of censorship that demonises the other party and polarises the debate”, he told TV2.

    Diesen underscored that he writes for RT when he has “the time and interest”. He also argued that the criticism is only an attempt to gag him, going on to demand concrete examples of his articles containing factual errors.

    “We are in an information war. All the blame for the bad relationship is placed on Russia, and if one ever criticises this, one is easily accused of spreading Russian propaganda”, Diesen responded.
    “I also write for American, Australian, Danish, German and Norwegian media – but of course only my participation in the Russian media is problematic”, Diesen wrote in a subsequent piece on Steigan. “Information wars are detrimental to open societies as they create a dilemma between democratic debate and the need to mobilise opinions against hostile powers”, Diesen mused, warning that the information war against Russia damages academic freedom in particular.

    “The main problem in European security after the Cold War is that the attempt to build a Europe without Europe's largest country results in clashing security interests between the West and Russia”, Diesen concluded.

    In addition to being a professor at the University of South Eastern Norway, Glenn Diesen is also a professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, and an Adjunct Research Fellow at Western Sydney University. Diesen’s research focus includes Russian foreign policy, and the geoeconomics of European and Eurasian integration. Diesen is also the author of several books: “EU and NATO Relations with Russia: After the Collapse of the Soviet Union”, “Russia’s Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia”, and “The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia: Between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft”.

    Related:

    Norway Launches Crackdown Against Anti-Semitism, Conspiracy Theories
    Criticism Pours in as Norway Confirms Historic Deployment of US Bombers
    Prof: Norway May Become Battlefield for Russia-US Standoff as American Bombers Tipped for Deployment
    Tags:
    Russia Today, RT, Russia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse