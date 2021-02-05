EU's Borrell Hopes Bloc Will Be Able to Certify Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has expressed hope that the European bloc will be able to certify Russia's breakthrough anti-COVID inoculation Sputnik V.
“I took the floor only to congratulate Russia on the success of this venture, it is useful for the whole of humanity, because it indicates that we will have more tools for fighting the pandemic”, Borrell said after holding talks with the head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.
He said he would be happy to read the reports on the third phase of Sputnik V's clinical trials in the landmark journal The Lancet.
