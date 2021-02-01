Knife-Wielding Man Injures Several People in Brussels Metro, Reports Say

A knife-wielding man has attacked several passengers in the metro in Brussels, media reports say.
According to Sudinfo, the incident happened not far from the Western Railway Station in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean at about 15:00 local time.
The attacker reportedly injured several women and was detained by police.
"I was in a car when I suddenly heard somebody screaming. I saw a man attacking a woman with a knife. We were in a panic, the woman was bleeding. Then the police came and we were evacuated," an eyewitness told RTL Info.
However, these reports have not yet been confirmed either by police or the prosecutor's office.
In response to a request from BX1, police in western Brussels said it is unlikely to have been a terror act but rather an act motivated by personal reasons.
La Libre Belgique has quoted a local official who said that only one person was injured: a man attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
An investigation is underway, RTBF said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
