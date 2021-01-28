Register
07:42 GMT28 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Sweden Stops Mink Breeding for the Rest of the Year Over COVID Scare

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Patrick Reijnders / American Mink
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081015033_0:55:1404:844_1200x675_80_0_0_f3aec430fc423a1266d29b383f0fdff2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101281081901885-sweden-stops-mink-breeding-for-the-rest-of-the-year-over-covid-scare/

    While prohibiting mink breeding until the end of the year, Sweden stopped short of Danish-style blanket culls and decided to spare the existing animals. In late 2020, Denmark slaughtered its entire 15-million-strong mink stock due for fear that the mutated COVID found in mink may jump species and interfere with the vaccination programme.

    No new mink pups will be born on Swedish mink farms this year, Swedish Agriculture Minister Jennie Nilsson has announced, citing a stop in mink breeding due the risk of spreading coronavirus.

    “No new puppies are allowed in 2021,” Jennie Nilsson said in a statement, citing advice from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the Swedish Board of Agriculture and the Swedish Veterinary Institute (SVA).

    The Swedish Veterinary Institute (SVA) has assessed the risk of new outbreaks based on the development in other countries and what is known about the dynamics of the infection, its director general Ann Lindberg said. The conclusion is that the spread of infection cannot be prevented with sufficient certainty.

    “As long as we are having this societal spread, this risk will remain”, Ann Lindberg said.

    “Now we are facing a new situation when the mink industry is approaching mating season,” Swedish Board of Agriculture Director-General Christina Nordin chimed in with a warning.

    Farmers can therefore keep their breeding animals in order to resume operations in 2022, but if any pups are born accidentally they will need to be put down, the Swedish Board of Agriculture said in a statement.

    However, unlike neighbouring Denmark, which ordered a blanket cull of its entire 15-million-strong population of farmed mink, Sweden decided to spare the existing animals. Mink breeders have been promised a compensation for their lost income.

    Still, animal husbandry will be thoroughly examined by the Swedish Board of Agriculture and the Swedish Veterinary Institute in order to reduce the risk of infection, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund announced. The authorities will also be tasked with working out further measures to minimise the risk of transmission of infection between animals and humans. The assignment must be completed no later than February 2022.

    “Our mink industry continues to be a risk factor to be taken into account in the fight against the coronavirus,” Bolund said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

    In the autumn of 2020, the coronavirus spread to 13 mink farms on Listerlandet Peninsula in Blekinge County, which is Sweden's most mink-dense area. Since the outbreak coincided with the season when most minks are killed for fur anyway, the authorities let the process run its due course. Ultimately, 80 percent of the mink were killed, but the breeding animals were allowed to live on.

    “We haven't seen the Danish mutation of the virus in Sweden”, the Swedish Board of Agriculture's chief veterinarian Håkan Henrikson said, justifying the Swedish course of action.

    Denmark, on the other hand, saw a new mutation of coronavirus spread among mink and humans alike, and there was a dire concern that the mutated variant would be resistant to vaccines, rendering the painful mass inoculation useless.

    Following the controversial decision by the Danish government, later found unconstitutional, but still upheld by the parliamentary majority, macabre scenes took place across the Scandinavian country, as million of mink carcasses were shovelled into mass graves. Some of them turned out to be too shallow, and the bloated corpses of what the press dubbed “zombie mink” emerged from the ground. The authorities subsequently decided to excavate and incinerate some of the carcasses for safety reasons, as well as to avoid the poisoning of ground waters.

    Since about 1,000 Danish breeders lost their livelihoods, the Danish government recently reached a landmark political agreement on an unparallelled financial compensation to the maximum tune of DKK 18.8 billion ($3 billion).

    Before the cull, Denmark controlled 29 percent of the market, with 24.5 million produced mink skins fetching DKK 5.2 billion (about $800 million) in 2019.

    Sweden, by contrast, is a more humble player, with about 35 farms around the country, producing some 450,000 mink skins each year. Over the past decades, the number of mink farms has fallen sharply, not least due to pressure from animal rights activists.

    Related:

    Denmark Bans Mink Breeding Until 2022
    Denmark to Dig Up, Dispose of Millions of Dead Mink to Prevent Pollution
    Denmark Reaches Historic Deal to Compensate Mink Breeders for Lost Business
    Danish PM Ridiculed Over Tearful Apology for Mink Drama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse