German Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron Deliver Addresses at Davos Virtual Forum

Sputnik goes live from Davos, Switzerland where international leaders have tuned in to discuss various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic during the second day of the forum on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the senior politicians who will address the World Economic Forum (WEF) today. French President Emmanuel Macron will also be addressing the forum today.
The theme of the gathering is "Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust" that focuses on COVID-19 vaccination programmes, job creation, and climate change.
The forum kicked off on 25 January and will last until 29 January.
