Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Northern Cyprus, Emergency Services Say

The tremors occurred at around 2 pm local time, with the epicentre located some 55 kilometres beneath the surface.
Cyprus is situated in a zone that is periodically affected by mostly minor tremors, with stronger ones not being very common. The strongest quake registered in recent years measured a magnitude of 6.3 in 1996, but caused little damage.
An earthquake hit Cyprus, with a magnitude of 5.4, and its impact reached some Syrian cities, especially Latakia pic.twitter.com/Atr8ZANwFl— spriters (@neccamc1) January 21, 2021
