Hungary Becomes First EU Country to Authorise Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

The head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration, Gergely Gulyas, on Thursday announced that Hungary had approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and the AstraZeneca vaccine, Reuters reported.
The agency added, citing Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will travel to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus vaccine.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) later confirmed the decision, saying that Hungary was the first country in the European Union to authorise Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund] announces the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition of Hungary (OGYÉI). Thus Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to authorise the use of Sputnik V. The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorisation procedure”, the RDIF said in a press release.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
