France Expects 140,000 Fewer Vaccine Doses This Week as Pfizer Cuts Back Supplies

"The delivery schedule predicts a decline of 140,000 doses this week," Pannier-Runacher said.
She added that the deliveries of the vaccine doses will "pick up the pace" on January 25, a day also confirmed by Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies to get back to the original deliveries schedule.
Last week, the US drug manufacturer jointly with Germany's BioNTech drugmaker said they would reduce their vaccine shipments to the EU member states for several weeks due to planned modifications on a production site in Belgium to boost production capacity starting mid-February.
The decision drew condemnation from several European countries.
By the end of this month, the government expects to vaccinate about a million citizens.
As of Monday, France has confirmed nearly 2,970,000 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 70,422.
All comments
Show new comments (0)