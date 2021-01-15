Dutch Government Will Resign Over Childcare Subsidy Mismanagement, Report Says

The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will resign en masse over a parliamentary committee report which blamed the cabinet for mismanagement of childcare subsidies, NOS said on Friday.
Rutte's cabinet will quit just two months before elections, Dutch media reported, adding that the prime minister will make an announcement at 13:15 GMT.
According to Dutch News, the committee issued a report on Thursday which stated that "an unparalleled wrong has been done to parents who were accused of defrauding the childcare benefit system". It also said that ministers, civil servants, parliament and even judges played their part in the scandal, which left hundreds of parents helpless to fight back whey they were accused of fraud.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)