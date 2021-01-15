French Authorities Reportedly Start Influence-Peddling Probe Against Ex-President Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy served as president of France from 2007 to 2012. After retiring from public life, he was charged with corruption in two cases.

French prosecutors have launched a preliminary judicial investigation into France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy, according to AFP. The probe relates to "influence-peddling" accusations over the ex-president's consultancy activities in Russia.

France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) has confirmed the information to the news agency.

It was previously reported by the Mediapart news site that the authorities initiated a review of the case from summer 2020 after the financial intelligence service Tracfin had produced a report detailing payments Sarkozy had previously received from the Russian firm Reso-Garantia.

Nicolas Sarkozy, who was France's president from 2007 to 2012, is also facing accusations of influence-peddling over an alleged attempt to illegally obtain information from a judge in relation to another case reviewing his campaign finances in exchange for presitigous retirement job. In November, the corruption and influence-peddling trial began in Paris. During the hearings, Sarkozy has maintained his innocence, arguing that he had "never committed the slightest act of corruption".

The verdict on the case is expected to be announced in March, with the prosecutors demanding a prison sentence for up to four years. Sarkozy vowed to "go all the way for the truth” after being “dragged through the mud for six years”.

