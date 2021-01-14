Over 70 People Detained Following Brussels Unrest

The Belgian capital saw clashes between police and protesters. The unrest was triggered by the death of a 23-year-old man with an African background while detained at a police department.
"I condemn the irresponsible behavior of those, who used the situation after the demonstration to provoke incidents with police and damage the city property. I thank police for interfering quickly and ensuring the safety of all citizens and entrepreneurs," Kir tweeted late Wednesday, adding that from 70 to 80 people had been detained.
An earlier Wednesday demonstration was authorized by the Belgian authority and was held without major incidents. However, after the end of the rally, a group of protesters started to throw stones at police officers and tried to set a police department ablaze. The situation was contained by law enforcement officers.
