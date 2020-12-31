Russian Ambassador Notes Austria's Great Interest in Russian Coronavirus Vaccines Use

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The experience of administration of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 is raising a great interest in Austria even though the countries are not currently engaged in specific negotiations, Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said, praising the efficacy of the Russian vaccines.

"There are currently no negotiations on exact plans related to the potential use of the Sputnik V vaccine in Austria. As for the experience of Russian vaccines administration, associated pharmaceutical provision, different medications that boost resistive power — there is a great interest in all that, which is mutual. We get lots of requests, not just from people who have read something in a newspaper; medical industry and companies related to pharmaceutical capacities, which include prepackaging, follow this very closely. Something may come out of it. Never say never, the Russian side is open to dialogue," Lyubinsky said.

Russian vaccines can boast quite convincing efficacy indicators, the diplomat noted.

"We record a great interest in the Russian vaccine, at least in terms of the number of requests that we receive from ordinary citizens, business representatives and international organizations based in Vienna — through Russia's permanent missions to international organizations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe," Lyubinsky added.

Austria Believes in Nord Stream 2 Success Despite US Sanctions

Austria expects the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe to be completed successfully despite the US sanctions, Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

The Russian diplomat pointed to Austria's constructive, independent and consistent approach to the Nord Stream 2 project with the participation of its leading energy concern OMV.

"They understand that the project is economically profitable for Austria and expect that the gas pipeline construction will be completed in accordance with the existing contracts despite the illegal US sanctions that serve selfish goals of pushing Russia back, promoting its own liquefied natural gas, and affecting the competitiveness of the EU energy-intensive industry," Lubinsky said.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the exclusively commercial nature of the Nord Stream 2 project, stressing that it is aimed at uninterrupted supplies of gas to Europe amid the steadily growing consumption.

"From January-September, 8.8 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to Austria under the existing contracts. We believe in the continuation of the 50-year story of successful Russian-Austrian energy cooperation," Lyubinsky said.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project, as it seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The pipeline construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Pipeline construction was resumed earlier this December and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.