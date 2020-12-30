Landslide Hits Residential Area Near Norway's Oslo, Injuring At Least 9 People - Photo, Video

According to the NRK broadcaster, a large landslide hit a residential area near the village of Ask in Gjerdrum municipality, in the historic Romerike district (northeast of Oslo) on Wednesday morning. Several houses were hit by the landslide and at least nine people were injured.
There has been a landslide in Gjerdrum near Oslo. 10 people are injured, 1 with severe injuries, 21 people are not yet accounted for, it's still impossible for police and rescue crews to enter the affected area. 700 people are evacuated. pic.twitter.com/N3UCav0s4e— Tradia (@amalieskram) December 30, 2020
A nursing home in the area was evacuated, and Oslo University Hospital have been prepared to receive patients.
At least 5 to 9 in hospital, several houses destroyed, up to 200 evacuated after large landslide in Gjerdrum "near" Oslo https://t.co/1eV2BuLOLY pic.twitter.com/kLyHBTw0OF— Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) December 30, 2020
One person was hospitalized, and the rest did not report serious injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)