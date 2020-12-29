French-Italian Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Passes Away Aged 98

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died aged 98, his family told AFP. His death was also confirmed by the French Fine Arts Academy.
According to Cardin's family, the designer passed away at a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris.
The French Fine Arts Academy wrote on Twitter: "The Permanent Secretary, Laurent Petitgirard, and the members of the Academy of Fine Arts are sad to announce the death of our colleague Pierre Cardin. He was elected on 12 February 1992 to replace Pierre Dux as chairman of the Free Members Section".
Pierre Cardin was born Pietro Cardin on 2 July 1922 in San Biagio di Callalta, near Treviso in Italy, but his family moved to France in 1924 to escape fascism.
He entered the world of fashion when he was 14 and in 1950 he founded his own fashion house.
His brand is specialising in clothes, perfume and jewellery, among other things, and is characterised as "protean, avant-guardist and with a fierce appetite for experimentation", according to the official site.
