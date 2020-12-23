Deal or No Deal: Conflicting Reports Abound Over UK-EU Trade Agreement After Brexit

The Brexit trade deal has been achieved, Sky News reported, citing a source at No 10.
The BBC political editor tweeted that UK and EU negotiators were "still in negotiating room".
David Frost and EU’s Steph Riso are still in negotiating room in Brussels - deal is NOT finalised - seems very likely it’s heading that way tonight but not signed and sealed— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 23, 2020
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior EU diplomat that a Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU may be agreed as early as Wednesday evening.
Since the deal is to come into force from 1 January, EU member states will have to approve a provisional application of the agreement so that the European Parliament would have enough time to ratify it, according to the diplomat who was speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Recently, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that Brussels and London have been making a "final push" to reach a deal before the 31 December deadline. Major differences are over fishing, especially access to UK waters by EU boats, as well as competition rules and mechanism to settle future trade disputes.
