Britain, France May Not Reach Agreement Over Reopening Border Tonight - Report

Several countries have shut their borders to Britain including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada over fears about a new highly infectious COVID-19 strain that has been associated with faster spread.

Countries across the globe continued to close down their borders to Britain after health experts revealed last week that a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has emerged in Britain.

France has closed down its border to arrivals of people and trucks from Britain whether by road, air, sea, or rail, shutting down one of the most vital trade arteries with mainland Europe, Reuters reported. The ban was scheduled to take place for 48 hours starting Sunday. The port of Dover, the nearest English port to France, was also shut down, causing miles of lorry back-ups.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday said it was "slightly surprising" that France had shut down its border to freight, according to the Guardian.

A Monday report by the BBC stated that Britain and France may not reach an agreement over reopening their borders by Monday night, which may lead to continued travel mayhem and even food shortages just days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

India, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong have also all suspended travel for Britons after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that a highly contagious, mutated variant of the virus had been distinguished in the country. Other countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, shut down their borders completely.

More details to follow.