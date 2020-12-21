Man Responsible for Gunfire Attack in Germany's Halle Sentenced to Life, Reports Say

A person responsible for a gunfire attack near a synagogue in the German city of Halle was sentenced to life in prison, German media reported on Monday.
The regional court in Maumburg ruled on the sentence for Stephan Balliet, 28, die Welt reported.
A synagogue in the German city of Halle was attacked on October 9 during celebrations of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the year in Judaism. Two people were killed — a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — and two others were injured. There were 51 people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack. Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen who was behind the incident, was arrested and admitted that the attack was motivated by right-extremist ideology.
