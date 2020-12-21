French Socialist Party Member Payan Reportedly Becomes Youngest Mayor of Marseille

The city council on Monday elected Payan with 53 votes. He was the only candidate running for the mayoral post, as the right-wing forces did not advance any candidature to the election and have not participated in the voting, arguing such a transfer of power was inappropriate.
In the meantime, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday expressed congratulations to Benoit Payan, her comember in the French Socialist Party, on his victory.
"All my best wishes to @BenoitPayan, who, by becoming Mayor of Marseille today, takes over from @MicheleRubirola to continue to carry the beautiful process of bringing together the @PrintempsMRS [Marseiile' electoral alliance] city and make Marseille a more ecological and united city," Hidalgo tweeted.
Tous mes vœux de réussite à @BenoitPayan, qui, en devenant aujourd’hui Maire de Marseille, prend la relève de @MicheleRubirola pour continuer à porter la belle démarche de rassemblement du @PrintempsMRS et faire de Marseille une ville plus écologique et solidaire.— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) December 21, 2020
Former Marseille mayor Michele Rubirola, the leader of the left-wing Printemps Marseillais alliance, won the municipal election in the summer and became mayor on July 4. However, Rubirola left the post last week due to health problems, advancing the candidature of her first deputy, Payan, for the office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)