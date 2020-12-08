Helicopter With 6 People Crashes in France's Savoie Department, Reports Claim

Forty search-and-rescue personnel and three helicopters were deployed to the prefecture of the Savoie department Tuesday evening after a chopper transporting four Service Aérien Francais and two first-aid workers crashed in the French Alps.
Responding authorities are now searching for the Service Aérien Francais pilot, who ejected from the helicopter around 7:10 p.m. local time, and the remaining five passengers.
However, dense fog has hindered the helicopters' search of the crash site.
"A doctor and a rescue team arrived at the zone at [8:20 p.m. local time]. Contact was established with one of the vehicle's occupants," the prefecture statement read, as reported by EuroNews.
