Rabbi Attacked in Vienna by Woman Screaming ‘Slaughter All Jews’, Reports Say

On Thursday, a rabbi was attacked in the 3rd municipal district of Vienna. The attack took place in the afternoon, when a woman about 50 years of age suddenly approached the rabbi and pulled a knife from her handbag, according to ABC News.

She knocked his hat and kippah off his head, shouting anti-Semitic slogans. The woman reportedly screamed “slaughter all Jews”. After the incident, the woman fled from the scene of the attack.

The rabbi said that people around him ignored the attack and looked away.

The police are currently unable to establish the identity of the woman.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the attack.

“In addition to the increased protection of synagogues that has already been ordered, all measures are being taken to quickly clear up this apparently anti-Semitic attack,” Nehammer said. “There is no tolerance for anti-Semitism, no matter whether it's politically or religiously motivated,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

On 2 November, multiple shootings took place in Vienna, resulting in the death of four people and 22 injured. The gunman was later identified to be an Austrian of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of the terrorist organisation Daesh*.

