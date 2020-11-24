Quarantine Upon Arrival in England to Be Cut to 5 Days With Negative COVID-19 Test

Earlier on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming that the four-week lockdown will definitely end on 2 December and that it will not be renewed, Johnson announced that England would return to the tiered system of restrictions that were imposed before 6 November.
In the United Kingdom, upcoming Christmas would not be normal, but that the United Kingdom had turned a corner in the fight against COVID-19 and the escape route is in sight.
"Passengers arriving into England will be able to reduce mandatory self-isolation by at least a week, as the government launches its new strategy for testing international arrivals", the DfT said.
"Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (24 November 2020) announced that from 15 December 2020, passengers arriving into England from countries not featured on the government’s travel corridor list will have the option to take a test after 5 days of self-isolation, with a negative result releasing them from the need to isolate", it said.
Johnson added that the central government is working with the semi autonomic authorities of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have their own plans to tackle the pandemic, to come up with a plan for Christmas.
