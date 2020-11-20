German Foreign Minister Calls Nuremberg Trials 'a Triumph of Civilisation'

"The Nuremberg Trial began exactly 75 years ago. This was where men sat on trial for the most heinous crimes in history. Yet the judges granted them a fair trial. A triumph of civilisation over inhumanity", Maas said in a tweet.
The Nuremberg Trials began on 20 November 1945, to try the main perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity within Nazi Germany. Over the course of almost one year, judges from the Soviet Union, the US, the UK and France heard testimonies from the surviving military and political leadership of the Nazi regime. On 1 October 1946, the International Military Tribunal handed out 12 death sentences. The Nazi party and all related bodies were deemed criminal organisations as a result.
