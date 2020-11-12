Register
08:10 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Classroom with desks

    Norwegian Teachers Afraid of Showing Muhammad Cartoons to Students

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    329
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/06/1077990688_0:216:1920:1296_1200x675_80_0_0_ef80bf24ce9ac4af9868e32d74eb70a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011121081136647-norwegian-teachers-afraid-of-showing-muhammad-cartoons-to-students/

    Following the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, one in three Norwegian teachers admitted to being afraid to show cartoons of Prophet Muhammad for fear of consequences. This has been described as an “unfortunate development” and poses an ethical dilemma.

    A recent survey has indicated that Norwegian teachers are increasingly wary of subjects deemed controversial, such as the notorious Muhammad cartoons and free speech.

    Almost half of all the surveyed teachers in Norway found it demanding to teach students about topics that may be offensive. Among others, one in three is afraid to show caricatures of Islamic Prophet Muhammad during classes, admittedly for fear of the consequences.

    Others cited reasons such as respect for Islam and minorities, the desire not to offend and being unsure that the school leadership would support them.

    At the same time, one in four said that they have conscientiously avoided raising hot-button issues during classes because they were worried about offending some of the students. Topics typically found offensive included religion, sexuality, suicide, and Islam.

    All in all, over 230 Norwegian teachers participated in the survey, 70 percent of them women.

    “Several teachers at my school have previously shown caricatures during classes. None of us want to do that now”, professor Kjersti Marie Heldaas at Nøtterøy upper secondary school explained to the trade magazine Utdanningsnytt.

    “It’s serious that it’s like that. At the same time, it is not surprising,” leader of the Education Association Steffen Handal said, referring to the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty who was killed in mid-October after showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad while teaching the freedom of expression. The incident shook teachers all over Europe, including Norway. “Still, it is thought-provoking that so many are afraid of possible consequences,” he added.

    Ingunn Folgerø, the head of the Teachers' Ethics Council, admitted that this poses a dilemma for teachers, because many in the profession are scared. She argued that this is a “very unfortunate development” that teachers are afraid of consequences if they show the controversial caricatures in teaching.

    “Freedom of expression is a fundamental foundation of democracy and is very strong,” Folgerø said. At the same time she urged fellow teachers to “reflect on professionalism, promote tolerance and understanding and abstain from what she called “unnecessary activism”.

    Europe has seen a number of attacks related to or justified by what is seen as the humiliation of Prophet Muhammad, the central figure in Islam. For instance, Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical weekly adhering to the non-conformist left, has been the target of three terrorist attacks (in 2011, 2015 and 2020) all of which are presumed to have been in response to the Muhammad cartoons. Muhammad cartoons by Swedish artist Lars Vilks have led to several unsuccessful assassination attempts, prompting the artist to go into hiding and engage clockwork police protection.

    Related:

    Prominent Norwegian Critic of Islam Found Dead With 'Visible Damage'
    Norway Considers Sending Warships to Middle East Amid Ongoing 'Tropicalisation' of Navy
    Norwegian Police Apologise for Admonishing Man Who Hanged Prophet Muhammad Cartoons
    Tags:
    Islam, Prophet Muhammad, France, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse