Multiple Protesters Hurt After Georgian Police Use Water Cannon to Break Up Rally

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in central Tbilisi on Sunday to protest the outcome of last week’s parliamentary vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party retain its grip on power.
Protesters marched to the headquarters of the Central Election Commission on the city’s outskirts where they were confronted by police units.
To give you the idea - this is the end of crowd, people behind the banner, but in front of the banner people are walking on the territory of more than at least 1km. Now the end of crowd is near the Bank Of Georgia head office. pic.twitter.com/fu4zlbA880— Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) November 8, 2020
Officers fired water cannon at demonstrators after they tried to breach the security perimeter. Several people received minor injuries, including to the face, and required medical assistance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)