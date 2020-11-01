Shootout Rocks French City of Montpellier - Video

France has recently been hit by a wave of violence. The latest incident comes a day after a man shot a Greek Orthodox priest in the city of Lyon. The attacker was armed with a hunting rifle with a sawed-off barrel. The priest is now in hospital in serious condition.

Shots have been fired in the Mosson-la Paillade district in the French city of Montpellier, local media reported. Reports say several people wearing masks were involved in the heavy shooting. Witnesses say the individuals were carrying handguns.

Videos posted on social media show three persons firing weapons at individuals dressed in black. Local media say that the incident is likely two criminal gangs settling scores.

Local police officers, gendarmes from the Operation Sentinel tasked with combatting terrorism, as well as the French National Police are currently at the scene. The area has been sealed off.

Fusillade à #Montpellier : une personne a été blessée dans l'affrontement entre les deux bandes rivales. Des étuis de cartouches ont été retrouvés sur place (Midi Libre). pic.twitter.com/C5Yr7z0eok — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) November 1, 2020

​Local media say one of the men involved in the shooting was injured and has been taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown so far.

France has been hit by a wave of violence that started on 16 October, when an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded a 47-year-old schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class dedicated to freedom of speech. Depictions of the Prophet Muhammad are prohibited in Islam and satire about the religion is considered blasphemous and is in some countries punishable by death.

