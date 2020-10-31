About 100,000 People Protest in Warsaw Against Boosted Anti-Abortion Measures - Videos

The Polish ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) is persistently holding an anti-abortion campaign. As a result of that, it is now possible to make abortion in Poland only in case of life-threatening condition of a woman, or a rape.
"About 100,000 people are protesting in the streets of Warsaw", the spokeswoman said on late Friday.
The streets of Warsaw tonight— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) October 30, 2020
Tens of thousands gather in Poland’s capital ahead of the introduction of a new law that will make the termination of a pregnancy due to fetal defects ‘unconstitutional’. #StrajkKobiet #abortionban #WomensStrike #StrajKobiet pic.twitter.com/mIyJd8KHGN
#warszawa #piekłokobiet #wypierdalać #koniecpis pic.twitter.com/KbYOBUNOV1— robert zając (@zajcer) October 30, 2020
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski was reportedly seen among those demonstrating. He took to Twitter to support the protest, saying that this is a not only a "protest to defend women's rights", but also a protest "against the cynical power".
PiS zafundował (głównie młodzieży) kolejną gorzką lekcję obywatelską. To jest protest w obronie praw kobiet, ale teraz już także przeciw cynicznej władzy. Coraz więcej ludzi ma dość władzy całkowicie oderwanej od rzeczywistości i społeczeństwa: https://t.co/E8P4d0d5K3— Rafał Trzaskowski (@trzaskowski_) October 30, 2020
According to other media outlets, the rally resulted in some clashes, with those radicalised, allegedly counter-protesters, throwing bottles and stones at police officers. Several dozens of protesters have been detained.
Lewica z młotkami lata po Warszawie. Panie @trzaskowski_, dziękujemy! pic.twitter.com/ZK8xHYx9ez— JohnMcRac (@JohnMcRac) October 30, 2020
Grupka nacjonalistów przebiła pochód na Pl. Bankowym, szybko zostali pogonieni przez protestujących.#StrajkKobiet #piekłokobiet #warszawa@LukaszBok @KonfliktyPL https://t.co/vIjFwCSzM7 pic.twitter.com/yFdmwYynU0— Adam ⚡ (@wwakrk) October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)