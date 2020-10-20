Mourners Hold Tribute March on Outskirts of Paris After Deadly Attack on French Teacher - Video

A live broadcast shows mourners holding a march that starts from the College Bois d'Aulne building in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, to pay tribute to French teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed on 16 October.
The history teacher was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris on the night of 16 October. The main suspect for the murder, an 18-year-old Chechen teenager born in Moscow and identified as Abdullah Anzorov, was shot dead by security forces.
The killing came after 47-year-old Paty showed a cartoon depicting Islamic prophet Mohammed to his students. A probe was launched into the matter, which had also sparked demonstrations across France denouncing violence against teachers.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)