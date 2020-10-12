Italy's Council of Ministers Approves Package of New Measures to Contain COVID, Sources Say

The government decree containing these measures was previously discussed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with representatives of Italian regions, whose leadership is responsible for the management of health care facilities.
According to preliminary information, the decree contains a number of restrictions related to the operation of bars and restaurants, educational institutions, as well as public ceremonies and sports.
Last week, the Italian government decided to extend the country's coronavirus disease-related state of emergency until 31 January 2021, since public health officials have noticed a surge in new COVID-19 cases after Italy had begun to accept tourists for the end of the summer season.
Looking at Italy, they’ve seen daily new cases rise rapidly the last few days. They *could* be a few weeks behind the UK.— Covid Fact Check UK (@fact_covid) October 10, 2020
Worth nothing (but with some caution) that schools in Italy reopened around two weeks after most did in England, on 14/9, and Universities reopened on 21/9. pic.twitter.com/FovNIPMFYd
According to the Italian Health Ministry, The impact of the outbreaks in schools will be better estimated in the coming weeks.
As of today, the country has registered a total of 359,569, including 36,205 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.
