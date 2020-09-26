What We Know So Far About AN-26 Military Plane Crash in Ukraine's Kharkov Region

According to the Ukrainian authorities, two cadets survived the crash, having managed to jump out of the plane, and one of the cadets was not allowed on board before the tragic flight. The plane crashed near the city of Chuguev in the Kharkov region while landing.
Here is what is known about the crash so far.
- According to local Ukrainian media, the incident occurred at about 20.45 (17:45 GMT) near Chuguev, when the cadets of the Kharkov Air Force University performed a training flight on the plane.
- At first the Ukrainian authorities said there were 28 people on board, but it was later revealed that one of the cadets had not been allowed to board, meaning there were 27 - 20 cadets and seven officers - on board.
- Early reports put the number of deaths at 22 but the death toll has now been confirmed as 25.
- Two cadets managed to survive the incident, having leapt out of the plane before it crashed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will visit the Kharkov region and announced that a commission has been formed to investigate the crash.
- Shortly after the incident, reports emerged that the pilot had reported the engine's failure before the plane crashed. Later, Kharkov Region Governor Oleksiy Kucher confirmed that the pilot had reported problems with the left engine.
- 26 September has been proclaimed a day of mourning in the Kharkov region.
