Eiffel Tower Area Cordoned Off After Blast Threat by Person Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' - Photos, Videos

The police have secured the Eiffel Tower area after a person was heard shouting "Allahu Akbar" and threatening to "blow up everything" near the building, a police source has revealed to Sputnik correspondent on the scene.
Earlier, French media reported that the Eiffel Tower had been evacuated and a security perimeter established in the area following an anonymous phone call reporting a bomb planted in the landmark.
Social media users have shared photos and videos from the area showing armed forces cordoning off the scene of the alleged bomb threat.
The Eiffel Tower press service confirmed to Reuters that the tower had been evacuated but did not specify the reasons for the evacuation. The area around the tower is currently closed to traffic.
