Lesbos in Dire Straits as Germany Plans to Take in 1,500 Migrants From Island's Refugee Camp - Video

Live from Lesbos as Germany has confirmed that it will take in an additional 1,500 migrants, who were left without shelter after the biggest migrant camp in Greece burned to ground.
After the incident, several countries, including Germany, agreed to accept unaccompanied minors from the camp, which was destroyed by a huge fire earlier this month. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged her country's assistance in constructing a new refugee centre on Lesbos.
