Video of Man Knocking Out Random Woman on the Street Rocks Sweden

The unprovoked attack is reminiscent of the so-called “knockout game”, a violent challenge in the US and across Europe involving rendering an unsuspecting victim unconscious with a single sucker punch. The phenomenon has been associated with serious injuries and even death.

In a shocking video that has been circulating in Sweden, a man who appears to be of non-Swedish ethnic origin approaches a passing woman and knocks her unconscious with a single punch, without warning.

As the victim falls prostrate to the ground, the man filming the incident is heard laughing in the background.

Neither the timing nor the location of the incident has been established yet. The video tagged @Aliballotellii was originally spread on Instagram, but the account was later disabled.

The news outlet Samhällsnytt reported, citing own tip-offs, that the abuser is called Ali, is his 20s, and lives in Malmö's ethnic enclave of Rosengård, which is officially known as a “vulnerable area”. This is not the first time he has exposed innocent people to this type of attack.

​The video has sparked an angry outcry on social media. Many ventured that the attack was “cowardice personified” and called it “disgusting” and the attackers “savages”, venturing that the culprit had “zero empathy and probably brain cells as well” and thus “didn't belong on Swedish streets”.

“Ali from Rosengård is waiting for a fair-haired girl who comes walking on the sidewalk. He swings a punch, without warning, with full force against the girl's head. His pal films, laughs & cheers on Ali. The creeps don't belong in Sweden, send home the clan,” one livid user wrote.

